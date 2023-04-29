MP: Power department staff dies on duty, kin protest in Mahidpur

271788454089101

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 33-year-old power department employee died on duty in Mahidpur on Friday. His relatives blocked the road outside the electricity department accusing police and department of not preparing a panchnama before sending the body to hospital.

According to deputy engineer Ashok Sharma, Sevaram Rathore of Jawasiya used to work as a contract-based worker in the department. SDOP RK Rai said that his co-workers informed the police that Sevaram went to the restroom around 4:30 am and never returned. On checking the campus, he was found unconscious in the corner of the area.

Co-workers informed the higher authorities and they called the Mahidpur police. A team immediately took him to Government Hospital without preparing the panchnama. At hospital, doctors declared him brought dead.

Relatives and villagers gathered outside the hospital as soon as the information spread. They protested against police failure to prepare a panchnama at the electricity department. Police tried to convince the protesters but they refused to relent.

The crowd cooled down after SDOP RK Rai, tehsildar Vinod Sharma and naib tehsildar Jitendra Chaurasia reached the spot and allowed the postmortem. The case is under investigation.