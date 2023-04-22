Madhya Pradesh: Bohras celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with joy and gratitude in Mahidpur

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): Bohra Muslims in Mahidpur town celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr on Friday with enthusiasm and gratitude. Local community members gathered in a local masjid at Bohra Bakhal and offered prayers under Masuslul Amil Mohd Burhanuddin. They later exchanged Eid greetings. Community members observed obligatory fasting, hosted community meals, organised Quran recitation and charity throughout Ramzan.

Eid celebrated at St Thomas School

Mandsaur: Eid, the festival that upholds the spirit of brotherhood and love, was celebrated at St Thomas School with zeal. A dance performance themed on Qawwali was performed by students. Manager Father Lawrence emphasised on the importance of the festival which promotes unity. Principal Sister Jyotis sent Eid greetings and urged students to maintain unity and brotherhood. Teacher Saifuddin Kapadia emphasized on importance of Islamic holy month of Ramzan.

Bohras greet Eid with Sheerkhorma

Pipalrawan: To mark end of the holy month of Ramzan, members of Bohra community celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr with gaiety and brotherhood. Eid prayers were offered at mosque and attended by a large number of people belonging to the community. They greeted each other with ‘Eid Mubarak’ and much awaited ‘Sheerkhorma’, the special dish served especially on the occasion. Bhaurasa municipal council chief Sanjay Joshi, vice-president Jai Singh Thakur reached residence of Haji Asghar Bhai and exchanged Eid greetings.