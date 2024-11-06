MP: Potholes filled Khandwa-Mundi State Highway Raises Concerns; ₹4.9 Crore Spent On Repairs, But Nothing Changed

Representative Image |

Khandwa/Mundi (Madhya Pradesh): The dilapidated condition of the Khandwa-Mundi state highway has raised concerns about the occurrence of major accidents happening on the route. The potholes-filled road increases the risk of vehicles losing balance and falling victim to accidents.

As per information, more than Rs 4.90 crore has already been spent for filling the potholes on the 32-kilometre stretch, however, the condition of the highway has remained the same. It has been alleged that due to the negligence of responsible officials of Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation (MPRDC), who oversee the road repair work, people are facing problems in commuting.

Sandeep Rathore of Jawar village said that the contractor has done a formality by filling potholes on the road, making the occurrence of accidents a common phenomenon.

The Public Works Department (PWD) of the state government approved an amount of Rs 153.12 crore about three months ago for the reconstruction and upgradation work of the highway. The DPR of this route has been prepared by the MPRDC, but the tenders for the road have not been placed yet.

Earlier, it was said to be completed by August 15. When contacted, MPRDC manager Rahul Chouhan said, "Repair work will be done by the department, I will be able to say more about it after getting information from higher officials."