MP: Pot-Holed Khetia-Sendhwa Rd Leaves Locals Jittery

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Khetia residents have flagged poor condition of Khetia-Sendhwa road laid at a cost of Rs 100 crore by Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation (MPRDC).

Recently, the state government had designated the road a part of National Highway network.

Public Works Department (PWD) – the agency responsible for its upkeep-- has turned a blind eye to its deteriorating condition.

The road is full of potholes and puddles. Iron bars protruding out of culverts on Melan near Melan Nisarpur village are a threat to drivers.

Local citizens, including officials, have expressed concern. Complaints made on the CM helpline were closed without notice.

The road connects Gujarat and Maharashtra to Madhya Pradesh and serves as a gateway to the western parts of the state.