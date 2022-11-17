MP: Postcard campaign launched to press for railway-related demands

FP Photo

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of school and college students on Thursday participated in the postcard campaign launched by Sanawad Vikas Sangharsh Samiti to draw the Ministry of Railway's attention to the rail-related problems of the region.

The campaign will run for the next 20 days and during this, the students and other participants will press for early construction of the broad gauge railway line and to begin railway traffic on the route.

As part of the campaign, five thousand postcards will be distributed on the main intersections, roads, schools, colleges and institutions of the city and the written postcards would be sent to the Railway Minister by post.

During the winter session, a delegation led by the local MP will meet the Railway Minister regarding the rail-related problems of the region.

Describing the completion of all the above works as very beneficial and convenient for the students, they demanded early work of broad gauge and construction of railway overbridge to get rid of traffic jams.

Committee's senior member Dr Rajendra Palod and convenor Zakir Hussain said that the delay in implementing various projects is not only hurting the public but also resulting in a loss of income of Rs 200 crore per month for the railway.

Surveys are going on continuously and works have been approved, but the pace of work is not increasing. The work of Khandwa-Indore broad gauge should also be done soon in the ghat section, they demanded.

