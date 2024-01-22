MP Polity: Schedule For Preparation Of Electoral Roll Released In Ujjain | Representative Image

Ujjian (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain divisional commissioner Dr Sanjay Goyal held a meeting of all the political parties regarding the upcoming Lok Sabha election. In the meeting, he said that all efforts will be made to increase the number of youth voters aged 18 to 19 years in the district. Those youth whose names have been deprived of inclusion in the voter list for any reason will be included in the voter list on priority. The ratio of youth will be increased by running special campaigns in all schools and colleges.

He gave information about the second special revision programme of the photo electoral roll. It was told that under the second special brief revision of photo electoral roll-2024, the draft of the integrated format voter list was published on January 6.

The limit for filing claims and objections started on January 6 and will continue till January 22. The process of adding names to the voter list can be done up to seven days before nomination. Even after January 22, Forms 6, 7, and 8 can be uploaded on the portal. For this, separate instructions will also be issued to BLO.

Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh said that special activities will also be carried out under the sweep programme. Deputy district election officer MS Kavache said that camps were organised for photo electoral rolls from January 13 to 20. By February 6, the work of checking the health parameters of the list and obtaining permission from the Commission for final publication, updating the database, and printing the appendices will be done. The final publication of the electoral roll will be done on February 8.