 MP Polity: Schedule For Preparation Of Electoral Roll Released In Ujjain
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP Polity: Schedule For Preparation Of Electoral Roll Released In Ujjain

MP Polity: Schedule For Preparation Of Electoral Roll Released In Ujjain

Those youth whose names have been deprived of inclusion in the voter list for any reason will be included in the voter list on priority.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, January 22, 2024, 10:12 AM IST
article-image
MP Polity: Schedule For Preparation Of Electoral Roll Released In Ujjain | Representative Image

Ujjian (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain divisional commissioner Dr Sanjay Goyal held a meeting of all the political parties regarding the upcoming Lok Sabha election. In the meeting, he said that all efforts will be made to increase the number of youth voters aged 18 to 19 years in the district. Those youth whose names have been deprived of inclusion in the voter list for any reason will be included in the voter list on priority. The ratio of youth will be increased by running special campaigns in all schools and colleges.

He gave information about the second special revision programme of the photo electoral roll. It was told that under the second special brief revision of photo electoral roll-2024, the draft of the integrated format voter list was published on January 6.

Read Also
MP: Scindia Condemns Congress Lawyers For Calling Ram ‘Imaginary,’ Says, Country Will Never...
article-image

The limit for filing claims and objections started on January 6 and will continue till January 22. The process of adding names to the voter list can be done up to seven days before nomination. Even after January 22, Forms 6, 7, and 8 can be uploaded on the portal. For this, separate instructions will also be issued to BLO.

Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh said that special activities will also be carried out under the sweep programme. Deputy district election officer MS Kavache said that camps were organised for photo electoral rolls from January 13 to 20. By February 6, the work of checking the health parameters of the list and obtaining permission from the Commission for final publication, updating the database, and printing the appendices will be done. The final publication of the electoral roll will be done on February 8.

Read Also
Ram Temple Consecration: 5 Lakh Laddus From MP's Mahakaleshwar Temple Reach Ayodhya
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP CM Mohan Yadav Performs 'Maha Aarti' At Ram Raja Temple In Orchha To Welcome Ram Lalla In Ayodhya

MP CM Mohan Yadav Performs 'Maha Aarti' At Ram Raja Temple In Orchha To Welcome Ram Lalla In Ayodhya

Ram Temple Consecration INDORE LIVE: Mayor Distributes Sweets in Vidur Nagar Basti; Sundar Kand Path...

Ram Temple Consecration INDORE LIVE: Mayor Distributes Sweets in Vidur Nagar Basti; Sundar Kand Path...

Madhya Pradesh: Special Bhasma Aarti performed at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain ahead of Pran...

Madhya Pradesh: Special Bhasma Aarti performed at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain ahead of Pran...

Indore: Joy, Love, Inspiration & Talented Artworks Filled Free Press Campus!

Indore: Joy, Love, Inspiration & Talented Artworks Filled Free Press Campus!

Madhya Pradesh: Postal Stamps Depicting Ram Lalla Exhibited In Ujjian

Madhya Pradesh: Postal Stamps Depicting Ram Lalla Exhibited In Ujjian