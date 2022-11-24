MP: Policeman dies in an accident during Bharat Jodo Yatra rehearsal in Agar Malwa

Soyatkalan SI Bhupendra Gurjar | FP Photo

Agar Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): A senior inspector lost his life during convoy rehearsal of Bharat Jodo yatra in Agar Malwa district on Thursday. Bhupendra Gurjar was posted as SI in Soyatkalan police station. He was hit by a car during the rehearsal in front of the police station.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra is set to enter Agar Malwa on December 2. Police were rehearsing for the yatra on Wednesday when a car driver recklessly drove towards the police convoy.

After the incident, SI Gurjar was taken to a private hospital in Agar. He was then referred to Indore’s Bombay Hospital in a critical condition, where he died on Thursday morning.

SP Rakesh Kumar Sagar had also reached the hospital after getting information about the incident. He said that the car involved in the accident has been seized and further investigation in the matter is underway.

Last rites of the deceased SI will be conducted at his ancestral village in Bhind district.

