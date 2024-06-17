MP: Police Vehicle Driver Injured in Shootout with Robbers in Dehri Village

Representative pic

Dhar/Bagh (Madhya Pradesh): A police vehicle driver was severely injured after robbers involved in a robbery opened fire at cops at Dehri village under the Bagh police station area on Sunday night, the police said. The incident occurred late Sunday night when the police were attempting to apprehend thieves who had broken into a house.

The driver, who got injured near the elbow and chest, was shifted to hospital for treatment. Despite the exchange of gunfire, the culprits managed to escape and remain at large.

Read Also 10-Year-Old Boy Kills Self After Argument With Friend While Playing In Indore

Dehri Chowki in-charge Jagdish Chauhan said that on Sunday night, Sandeep Singh Kharat, residing in Dehri, alerted the police that several thieves had entered his house and were attempting to flee with stolen jewellery. Upon receiving the call, head constable Mal Singh, along with the team rushed to the scene with a police vehicle to intercept the thieves. As the police attempted to lay siege, the fleeing thieves opened fire on the police.

During the exchange of fire, Raju Dehri, driver, 28 got injured and taken to Bagh Hospital before being referred to Barwani for further medical care. Chauhan said that a case had been registered under Sections 380 and 457 of the IPC and efforts were ongoing to apprehend the suspects.