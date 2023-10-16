MP: Police Seize 581 Boxes Of Illicit Liquor, Detain Two

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Dalauda police, led by TI Sanjeev Singh Parihar, seized 581 boxes of illicit liquor in a truck container on the Mhow-Neemuch road on Sunday. Two suspects were also detained.

Police received a tip-off that two persons were planning to transport illicit liquor from Rajasthan to Ratlam. Acting swiftly, the police formed a team and established a checkpoint on the Mhow-Neemuch Road.

The team spotted a container on the road, heading from Mandsaur to Jaora. Upon halting the vehicle, the driver Shambhu Singh and its cleaner Ramprasad attempted to escape but in futile.

A subsequent search of the container revealed 581 boxes of illicit English liquor. Since the accused lacked valid documentation for the liquor, a case has been registered under the Excise Act.

The seized items include 581 boxes of English liquor valued at Rs 62 lakh and the container vehicle (RJ 14 GL 1819) worth Rs 38 lakh.

Cops Narendra Makwana, Harish Jha, Ishwarlal Rathore, Mohanlal Sharma and others also played a commendable role.