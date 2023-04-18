MP: Police seize 115 litres of illicit liquor in 2 cases in Alot

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): In two separate cases, Barkheda police recovered 115 litres of illicit liquor worth over Rs 11,500 from Barkheda Kalan region and arrested two persons.

As per details, SP Siddhartha Bahuguna instructed police officials to take action against drug suppliers/peddlers and the liquor mafia in the city. Following instructions, police raided two illicit liquor dens. In the first case, acting on a tip-off, police raided a illegal structure on Ralayata- Vamankhedi road in Moriya village under Barkheda Kalan region and recovered 60 litres of illicit liquor.

Police arrested a person identified as Bhagwan Balai, (40). In another similar instance, police raided a place in Kesarji khedi village and recovered 55 litres of illicit liquor and arrested Bane Singh, (40). Both were booked under relevant sections of the Excise Act. Barkheda SHO Pinki Akash, Hari Singh Badera and team played a key role in the operation.

Read Also Passengers demand to extend Indore-Jaipur Express to Khatu Shyam