MP Police Launch Intensive Anti-Narcotics Drive: DGP Makwana | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Kailash Makwana on Tuesday outlined key policing reforms and future security priorities during the joint convocation parade of 617 newly recruited constables from the Rustamji Armed Police Training College (RAPTC) and the 15th Battalion of the Special Armed Force (SAF) at the RAPTC campus.

The graduating batch included 482 recruits from RAPTC and 135 from the 15th Battalion. DGP Makwana attended the ceremony as chief guest.

Referring to the high-profile Twisha Sharma death case, which has been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Makwana said the state police acted according to established procedures.

“Following the demands of the family members, we recommended transferring the case to the CBI, and the matter has now been handed over,” he said.

War Against Narcotics

Makwana told media persons that the MP Police have launched an intensive anti-narcotics campaign in line with the Union Home Minister’s vision of making India drug-free within three years.

District-specific action plans have been prepared to curb drug trafficking, while awareness campaigns targeting students and citizens will also be launched.

Recruitment Drive Ahead of Simhastha 2028

The DGP said Madhya Pradesh officially became Naxal-free on Dec 11, 2025, though police operations and deployment remain active.

Highlighting manpower shortages, he said the department recruited 8,500 personnel last year and has sought approval for 10,500 additional posts this year. He stressed that filling vacancies is essential for adequate deployment during Simhastha Kumbh in 2028.

Transfers for Transparency

Makwana said a 2025 policy aimed at improving transparency barred police personnel from serving at the same police station for more than five years.

As part of the policy, 12,000 personnel were transferred within districts. Fresh directives have been issued this year, and the transfer process will be completed by June.