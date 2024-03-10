MP: Police-Forest Dept Joint Operation Safeguards Nepanagar-Navara Forests Before Holi

FP Photo

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a concerted effort to protect the forest areas of the Nepanagar and Navara ranges, Burhanpur SP Devendra Kumar Patidar and divisional forest officer (DFO) Vijay Singh directed a joint operation by the police and forest department. Led by ASP Antar Singh Kanesh, a joint flag march was organized to safeguard the forests ahead of the Holi festival, aiming to prevent encroachment and deforestation.

Over 200 officers and employees participated in this crucial initiative, which covered villages including Bakdi, Siwal, Jampati, Ghagharla, and Pankheda. Drones were utilised for intensive surveillance of the forest area, enhancing monitoring and security measures.

FP Photo

Meeting held in Bakdi

A meeting with villagers was held in Bakdi, emphasising the importance of cooperation in preventing forest encroachment and reporting any suspicious activities. Officials including ASP Kanesh, Nepanagar SDOP Nirbhay Singh Alava, SDO (forest) Nepanagar Mansingh Kharadi, SDO (forest) Burhanpur Ajay Sagar, and Nepanagar police station in-charge Gyanu Jaiswal engaged in discussions with the villagers, urging them to remain vigilant and proactive in protecting the forests.

Last year's efforts successfully removed encroachments in the Bakdi Ghagharla forest area through joint action by the police, administration, and forest department. This year, proactive measures are being taken to prevent such encroachments, with both departments working diligently to preserve the natural beauty and resources of the region.