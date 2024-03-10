 MP: Police-Forest Dept Joint Operation Safeguards Nepanagar-Navara Forests Before Holi
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Police-Forest Dept Joint Operation Safeguards Nepanagar-Navara Forests Before Holi

MP: Police-Forest Dept Joint Operation Safeguards Nepanagar-Navara Forests Before Holi

Drones were utilised for intensive surveillance of the forest area, enhancing monitoring and security measures.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, March 10, 2024, 06:20 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a concerted effort to protect the forest areas of the Nepanagar and Navara ranges, Burhanpur SP Devendra Kumar Patidar and divisional forest officer (DFO) Vijay Singh directed a joint operation by the police and forest department. Led by ASP Antar Singh Kanesh, a joint flag march was organized to safeguard the forests ahead of the Holi festival, aiming to prevent encroachment and deforestation.

Over 200 officers and employees participated in this crucial initiative, which covered villages including Bakdi, Siwal, Jampati, Ghagharla, and Pankheda. Drones were utilised for intensive surveillance of the forest area, enhancing monitoring and security measures.

Read Also
MP: ‘Constructed In Just 16 Months,’ Appreciates PM Narendra Modi While Inaugurating Gwalior...
article-image

FP Photo

Meeting held in Bakdi

A meeting with villagers was held in Bakdi, emphasising the importance of cooperation in preventing forest encroachment and reporting any suspicious activities. Officials including ASP Kanesh, Nepanagar SDOP Nirbhay Singh Alava, SDO (forest) Nepanagar Mansingh Kharadi, SDO (forest) Burhanpur Ajay Sagar, and Nepanagar police station in-charge Gyanu Jaiswal engaged in discussions with the villagers, urging them to remain vigilant and proactive in protecting the forests.

Last year's efforts successfully removed encroachments in the Bakdi Ghagharla forest area through joint action by the police, administration, and forest department. This year, proactive measures are being taken to prevent such encroachments, with both departments working diligently to preserve the natural beauty and resources of the region.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Police-Forest Dept Joint Operation Safeguards Nepanagar-Navara Forests Before Holi

MP: Police-Forest Dept Joint Operation Safeguards Nepanagar-Navara Forests Before Holi

MP: Minor Stabs School Student Over Tea Spill In Dewas, Accomplice Jailed

MP: Minor Stabs School Student Over Tea Spill In Dewas, Accomplice Jailed

MP Weather Update: Temperature Crosses 35°C In Narmadapuram, Narsinghpur; Heat To Further Intensify...

MP Weather Update: Temperature Crosses 35°C In Narmadapuram, Narsinghpur; Heat To Further Intensify...

Those Leaving Party Are Not Aligned With Its Ideology: Digvijaya Singh

Those Leaving Party Are Not Aligned With Its Ideology: Digvijaya Singh

Preparations On For Lok Sabha Polls: BLO & Sector Officers To Be Rewarded For Highest Turnout

Preparations On For Lok Sabha Polls: BLO & Sector Officers To Be Rewarded For Highest Turnout