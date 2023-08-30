MP: Police Crackdown On Illegal Arms Business In Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): In a major crackdown on illegal arms business flourishing in the district, the Dhar police team on Wednesday apprehended one arms dealer and seized a large number of firearms.

Addressing the media persons here in Dhar, SP Manoj Kumar Singh informed that the police team earlier arrested one Rahul, 27, a resident of Bankaner in Dhar district. During the interrogation, he tipped-off one Gurucharan alias Guru alias Gurunandan Chawla, 38, a resident of Bariya, Gandhwani. Acting into the matter, two teams of police raided his place and arrested him.

Notably, the Dhar police have been actively working to combat crime in the district over the past 15 days. In addition to registering 30 cases, they have successfully recovered a significant number of firearms, including 125 country-made pistols and six revolvers. The seized items also included 73 live cartridges, with an estimated value of Rs 13.25 lakh.

Recently, keeping in view the upcoming assembly elections, under the able guidance of Inspector General of Police Indore (Rural) Rakesh Gupta had directed all SPs to take action against those who are involved in illegal firearms business.

Warrant issued from Rajasthan

SDOP Dheeraj Babbar and police station in-charge Kamlesh Singar said that both the arrested criminals are habitual criminals.

Rahul was caught carrying a cache of weapons in the years 2020 and 21. At the same time, Guruvharan was arrested by Ratlam police and sent to jail earlier, from where the accused absconded after getting bail. The court had also issued a permanent warrant against him.

Similarly, he was also arrested by the ATS and MOG police teams of Rajasthan in 2017. A warrant was also issued for Guru Charan from Rajasthan.

Seized material from accused duo

From Rahul: Police recovered 31 12-bore country-made pistols, two country-made pistols, 12-bore live cartridges and one motorcycle. The total value of seized material stands around Rs 3.2 lakh.

From Gurucharan: Police recovered 20 country-made 12-bore pistols and equipment for making weapons including a drill machine, grinder, cutter, pieces of pipe, stove, pliers, screwdriver, hammer, chisel, and pieces of wood worth approximately Rs 1.25 lakh.