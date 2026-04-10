MP Plans Mega Medical Hub On Indore–Ujjain Corridor; Deputy CM Engages Stakeholders And Investors |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is moving ahead with an ambitious plan to establish a special regional medical hub along the Indore–Ujjain corridor. Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla led consultations with stakeholders and potential investors to shape the project on Friday.

Addressing a stakeholder consultation workshop at Brilliant Convention Centre, Shukla said the initiative aligns with the national vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is being implemented under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. He noted that work has begun on developing the hub, which aims to strengthen healthcare services, boost medical tourism and generate large-scale employment.

Interacting with industry representatives from healthcare, tourism, hospitality and pharmaceutical sectors, Shukla emphasised that the Indore–Ujjain corridor is the most suitable location due to its strong infrastructure, connectivity and religious significance. The presence of Omkareshwar and Mahakaleshwar temples attracts a large number of visitors, making the region ideal for combining spiritual tourism with healthcare services.

The proposed hub will focus on delivering world-class, affordable treatment using modern technology, while also promoting wellness and AYUSH-based therapies. Shukla said the project would position Madhya Pradesh as a global healthcare destination, attracting patients from Central Asia, Europe and Africa, thereby boosting foreign exchange.

He highlighted that India already holds a strong position in global medical tourism and wellness indices. The initiative will also enhance patient care, rehabilitation and integrated healthcare services in the state.

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During the workshop, investors and experts shared suggestions, and officials confirmed that a committee will be formed to prepare a detailed project draft within three months.

A 3D presentation of MY Hospital’s 1,610-bed, modern G+8 hospital was also showcased. Shukla added that healthcare expansion in the state has reduced dependence on metro cities, with advanced treatments like organ transplants now available in Indore.