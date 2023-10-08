 MP: Piyush Goyal To Address Enlightenment Conference Today  
The city’s intelligentsia and senior citizens have been invited to the conference.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 08, 2023, 02:38 AM IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal | PTI Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): To brainstorm and dialogue, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is organising an enlightenment conference under the banner of `Madhya Pradesh Gaurav Pratishthan’ on the topic, `Tomorrow, today and tomorrow, Madhya Pradesh is moving forward every day’.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal will be the main speaker at this conference.  Programme coordinator Dhananjay Sharma said that the enlightenment conference will be organised under the leadership of BJP city president Vivek Joshi.

The event will be held on Sunday at 4 pm at Hotel Shriganga, Dewas Road. The city’s intelligentsia and senior citizens have been invited to the conference.    

PIC-10: PIYUSH GOYAL  

