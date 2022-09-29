e-Paper Get App
MP: Pickup overturns, labourers receive minor injuries in Manawar

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 29, 2022, 10:45 AM IST
Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): A pickup vehicle (MP-11G-0904) carrying more than a dozen workers met with a freak accident due to a tyre burst at Badiyapura village, Dhar under Jirabad outpost on Wednesday.

Thankfully, no one was severely injured. As per the information received from the hospital, Rama, Anita, Madiya, Prakash, and others have received minor injuries. On the receipt of information, the police team and ambulances reached the spot and took the wounded labourers to the nearby Manawar hospital said outpost in-charge Narayan Singh Katare. Here, everyone was given first aid.

The said vehicle has been parked on the side of the road after the accident. A police team has been constituted to investigate the matter.

According to information, some labourers of Baidyapur village had left their homes in the morning, in the pickup vehicle to work in agricultural fields. After covering a short distance, one of the tyre's burst and it overturned.

Bhopal: Muslims should not be allowed in Garba, says Sadhvi Pragya
