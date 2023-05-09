 MP: Person serving jail term for killing wife found dead under mysterious circumstances in Ujjain
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, May 09, 2023, 04:44 PM IST
Representative Photo

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old jail inmate from Badnawar tehsil of Dhar district found dead under mysterious circumstances on Unhel road in Ujjain district under Bherugarh police station limit.

As per the information, the deceased identified as Chandarlal and serving jail term for murdering his wife about seven years back. Family members who hails from Pitgara village rushed to Ujjain and identified deceased.

Family members informed that Chandarlal moved out of parol from jail to attend his niece wedding ceremony at his native place. Four-day back he went missing from the village and the family searched him as well.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday morning they got deceased photo and Aadhaar card image on the social medial and they identified him. To re-confirm his identity, they rushed to Ujjain.

Bherugarh police informed that they handed over body to the family members and actual cause of death will ascertain only after getting the post-mortem report. The police have taken the matter for investigation after registering case under Section 176 of CRPC.

Family members informed that Chandarlal had three minor daughters. About seven years back, the deceased set his wife ablaze pouring kerosene on her over domestic dispute. Later, Chandarlal’s in-laws filed an FIR against him and after being found guilty, he was serving jail term.



