Madhya Pradesh: Doc files police complaint against Congress leader in Badnawar

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): A gynaecologist, Dr Kriti Kabra of Civil Hospital, Badnawar lodged a complaint against a Congress leader for manhandling her and obstructing her from discharging her duties. In her complaint with the Badnawar police here in Dhar district, Dr Kabra claimed that Congress leader Ramkishor Bhati threatened her on Wednesday while she was on a routine visit to the hospital and was examining patients admitted at the Civil Hospital.

The complainant claimed that when she was examining her patient, Uma who was admitted to the hospital with her husband Bhati started recording her videos on his phone. When Dr Kabra asked why he was doing so, he indecently replied, you are not giving the right treatment to my relatives." He also went to the labour room to shoot more videos. The guard, Shyam Patidar, was unsuccessful in stopping him as he started throwing tantrums and abusing the guard and other staff members.

A similar incident was reported at the hospital more than a month ago, on March 30, when Dr Sandeep Srivastav of Semilya village was manhandled by villagers. With the rising number of such incidents in the hospital, doctors and nursing staff are now concerned about their security and are demanding more security at the hospitals.