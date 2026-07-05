MP Performs Bhoomi Pujan For ₹2.4 Crore Kanthal Bridge In Susner | FP photo

Susner (Madhya Pradesh): Member of Parliament Rodmal Nagar on Sunday performed the bhoomi pujan for the construction of a bridge over the Kanthal River in Susner. The bridge will be built at Rs 2.44 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

Addressing the gathering, Nagar said the government is giving priority to infrastructure development in both rural and urban areas.

He said the BJP government has strengthened road and electricity networks and is continuously expanding connectivity across the region.

The MP also spoke about the proposed Ujjain-Jhalawar railway line and said road construction projects would soon begin in 16 habitations of the Susner area. He added that tin sheds have been sanctioned for most Gram Panchayats.

BJP district president Om Malviya said the bridge would improve transportation facilities and fulfil a long-pending demand of local residents.

Representatives of the construction agency briefed those present on the project's implementation plan.

Congress MLA Bheru Singh Parihar, who attended the programme as per protocol, said objections to his presence reflected a narrow mindset.

During the programme, sarpanches and villagers welcomed the MP and submitted a memorandum seeking the construction of additional culverts to improve connectivity with nearby villages.

Several public representatives, BJP leaders and residents attended the event.