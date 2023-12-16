MP: PCB Swings Into Action; Collects Soil, Water Samples For Test To Probe Alleged Discharge Of Hazardous Chemicals From Factories | FP Photo

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): The Pollution Control Board (PCB) on Saturday collected soil and water samples from various places in Meghnagar to confirm the extent of chemical contamination in them, allegedly discharged from the local factories.

The team of PCB professionals meticulously documented the locations from which the samples were collected, ensuring a comprehensive analysis during the lab examination.

These samples will provide crucial insights into the potential risks posed by chemical contamination and help in formulating effective remediation strategies.

Along with this team, SDM, tehsildar, Meghnagar police station in-charge, and MPIDC officials physically inspected half a dozen factories manufacturing chemicals in the industrial area. The inspection aimed to identify any potential hazards and assess the overall adherence to industrial standards.

Earlier, scores of villagers from Meghnagar and its adjoining villages staged a road blockade in protest following the death of one antelope near Gariya Nallah on December 9. Villagers claimed that this antelope died after consuming toxic water flowing into Gariya Nallah.

The villagers demanded immediate action from the authorities to prevent further contamination of the water source.

Garia Nullah polluting Anas River

The PCB team has also taken water samples from the intake well of the Anas River, which supplies drinking water to Meghnagar.

Notably, the water flowing in Garia Nullah later meets the same Anas River; the villagers have accused this polluted water of being acidic. This suggests that the pollution in Garia Nullah is indeed affecting the quality of drinking water supplied to Meghnagar, as claimed by the villagers.

There have been allegations of water pollution from factories in Meghnagar for a long time, due to which violent protests have taken place here several times.

Admin will issue notices

The local administrative officer, SDM Mukesh Soni, along with the PCB team, said that during the investigation, serious irregularities had been found in some factories.

The PCB will investigate and act at its level, but at the local level, the administration will also issue notices to three factory operators.

The SDM had done complete homework before the investigation, and he told the PCB officials the place where the pits were filled with polluted water.

Manoj Kumar Mandrai, regional officer, PCB Pithampur, has inspected the factories and taken water and soil samples from some places. "After the investigation, whatever result will be there, we will take legal action. All have been directed to ensure that no factory operator spreads pollution," he said.

BJP leader issues ultimatum

FP Photo

Meghnagar: BJP former district president Bhanu Bhuria, has given an ultimatum to the administration, demanding action against factories responsible for polluting water in Meghnagar. The urgency intensified after a cow's death in the Garia drain provoked outrage among villagers.

SDM Mukesh Soni, accompanied by police officers, investigated the polluted water source along the drain, leading them to Meghnagar's industrial area.

Confronting factory managers in the presence of officials, Bhuria warned SDM Soni of district-wide protests within seven days if corrective measures aren't taken.

The polluted water from chemical factories has raised concerns about public health, affecting water sources like the Anas River.

SDM Soni asked factory operators to comply with regulations, hinting at potential legal action. The PCB has initiated investigations, promising further actions against violators.