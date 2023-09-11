MP: Patalpani Witnesses Record Footfall

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Due to pleasant weather at tourist places after the rains in the area around the tehsil in the last few days, there was huge enthusiasm and crowd of tourists at Patalpani Shitala Mata Falls on Sunday.

Along with this, the heritage train running from Patalpani to Kalakund also had all the seats filled with tourists. Many tourists had to return after visiting Patalpani due to lack of space.

The tourists in the heritage train also enjoyed a lot when the weather was pleasant and also had a photo session done.

Due to the pathetic access road to Patal Pani Railway Station, there was dissatisfaction among the visitors. Through the heritage train, tourists can travel to Jaipur, Nagpur and surrounding areas.