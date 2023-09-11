 MP: Patalpani Witnesses Record Footfall
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Patalpani Witnesses Record Footfall

MP: Patalpani Witnesses Record Footfall

Many tourists had to return after visiting Patalpani due to lack of space.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 11, 2023, 12:52 AM IST
article-image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Due to pleasant weather at tourist places after the rains in the area around the tehsil in the last few days, there was huge enthusiasm and crowd of tourists at Patalpani Shitala Mata Falls on Sunday.

Along with this, the heritage train running from Patalpani to Kalakund also had all the seats filled with tourists. Many tourists had to return after visiting Patalpani due to lack of space.

The tourists in the heritage train also enjoyed a lot when the weather was pleasant and also had a photo session done.

Due to the pathetic access road to Patal Pani Railway Station, there was dissatisfaction among the visitors. Through the heritage train, tourists can travel to Jaipur, Nagpur and surrounding areas.

Read Also
MP: BJP's VD Sharma Accuses Digvijaya Singh, Kamal Nath Of Spreading Lies, Says 'Whenever They Speak...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Health Depertment Targets Over 8,900 Kids, 2,200 Pregnant Women For Vaccination

Health Depertment Targets Over 8,900 Kids, 2,200 Pregnant Women For Vaccination

Indore Requires Six Inches More Rain To Touch Average Seasonal Total

Indore Requires Six Inches More Rain To Touch Average Seasonal Total

Indore Records 56.28% Hike In Distribution Of Take Home Rations In August

Indore Records 56.28% Hike In Distribution Of Take Home Rations In August

Indore: 3038 Electricity Related Cases Resolved In Lok Adalat

Indore: 3038 Electricity Related Cases Resolved In Lok Adalat

Indore: Function Held To Mark Hindi Divas

Indore: Function Held To Mark Hindi Divas