MP: Passenger Amenities Will Be Enhanced In Ratlam, Says DRM

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Ratlam railway station’s development works are in progress and it will enhance further passenger amenities, said divisional rail manager (DRM) Rajneesh Kumar, adding that changes are being made in the entry area of platform No 2 for the facility of passengers.

Talking to media persons, he said that a circulating area will come up at platform No7 which has been recently connected with the movement of the trains from Dahod. He said that a waiting room has come up on platform No 4 with more amenities.

When asked about the pitline work progress for the Ratlam railway station, he said that it would take at least one year, but the tender has been finalised.

In reply to a question, DRM said that Ratlam-Neemuch doubling work is in progress and 20 km of doubling work will be completed from Neemuch to Malhargarh shortly. Doubling between Ujjain and Indore has been completed, and doubling from Rau to Dr Ambedkar Nagar will be completed by March this year.

He said that construction of the boundary wall between Ratlam and Nagda is about 80 per cent complete, and the work is in progress. Running the trains at a speed of 160 km per hour between Ratlam and Nagda is likely to be possible by the end of April this year.

He added that Kavach technology, which is developed by RDSO to prevent train accidents, has undergone trials between Bajranggarh-Bordi railway station on the Ratlam-Dahod section, and by October this year, the whole Nagda-Godhra section of the Ratlam rail division will be most likely ready for the use of Kavach technology.