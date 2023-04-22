MP: Parshuram Lok Kalyan to be constructed at birthplace of Lord Parshuram,says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): On Akshaya Tritiya, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced construction of Parshuram Lok Kalyan at the birth place of Lord Parshuram in Janapav on Mhow-Manpur Road on Saturday.

Addressing the devotees, the Chief Minister said that funds worth Rs 10 crore have been approved for the development of Janapav.

The Chief Minister also announced that remuneration of priests had been enhanced from Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000. The children who studying Sanskrit would now get scholarship, he added.

Chouhan performed Abhishek of ancient Shivling at Lord Shiva temple and offered prayers. He inspected ongoing development work of Bhojanshala, Lord Parshuram temple along with Bade Baba’s Samadhi place.

“We all desire development in Janapav, but the forest department owns the land. Development so far in these places has faced several challenges. The development work done so far is little, so if we talk of additional development, the major issue is that this entire property belongs to the forest department,” he said

“The Central government will have to approach the Supreme Court for this land of the forest department, only then it will be resolved,” he added.

“But still, it is our resolution that this Lord Parshuram's Tapobhumi should be developed as much as possible, so that devotees from all over the country can visit Janapava,” he said.

He also announced construction of Lord Parshuram Dham. “For this, we will discuss with scholars and administration regarding development,” he said.

He also spoke about state government’s Ladli Bahana Scheme. He said that now achche din were coming for sister’s too as they would start getting Rs 1,000 per month from June 10.

Chouhan felicitated Mahant Hira Baba, the chief priest of Janapav temple and took his blessings. Many other organisations also felicitated Chief Minister.

State BJP president VD Sharma, Union steel minister Faggan Singh Kulaste, Rajya Sabha member Kavita Patidar, MP from Rohtak Varun Sharma, Cabinet minister Tulsiram Silawat, IMC mayor Punyamitra Bhargava, MLA Ramesh Mandola and BJP leaders were present.

Read Also Mhow News Diary: CM Chouhan in Janapav on Saturday