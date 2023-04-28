MP: Parna returned Tapasvis felicitated at grand event in Jaora

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): To conclude second year uttam tap (penance), Sushila Prakash Chhajed and Usha Pukhraj Chhajed visited holy Parna in Hastinapur, Uttar Pradesh. Upon returning from pilgrimage, the duo was felicitated at an event at Janta premises on Khachrod road.

MLA Rajendra Pandey also attended the event as chief guest. He laid emphasis on importance of Penance in Jainism. The idea behind fasting (penance) is to purify the soul and attain internal peace and ensure that good things prevail in life.

Presiding over the programme, Sharad Joshi said that penance in Jainism was difficult. It was a key factor in elimination of karmas, making the soul pure.

It was difficult for common folks to follow hard penance and ahimsa. He expressed best wishes to Chhajed sisters for completing year-long hard penance with utmost integrity.

Congress leader Harinarayan Arora, Anil Kala, Ajay Saklecha and others also attended the event conducted by Ashok Chopra, Paras Chhajed proposed a vote of thanks.