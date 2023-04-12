Madhya Pradesh: Jaora assembly constituency to get Rs 174-crore facelift

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): Jaora assembly constituency in Ratlam district is set to get a makeover thanks to massive Rs 174.93 crore projects. Some of these projects were inaugurated by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during a programme organised in Ratlam recently in presence of Ratlam MP Guman Singh Damore, Ujjain – Alot MP Anil Firozia, MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey, MLA Chaitanya Kashyap, Dilip Makwana, district panchayat president Lalibai, BJP district president Rajendra Singh Lunera.

Chief Minister Chouhan performed bhoomi pujan for as many 22 development works worth Rs 125.93 crores and inaugurated 19 projects completed at a cost of Rs 49 crores.

Thanks to the continuous efforts of local MLA Dr Pandey, major projects including 50-bed women's hospital building, 12-bed High Dependency Unit (HDUs) and Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Paediatric Care Unit for treatment of children in civil hospital premises, Bhagat Singh Government College Jaora were approved.

On this occasion, MLA Dr Pandey felicitated the chief minister for approving whopping Rs 174 crores projects and naming of the Ratlam Medical College.

