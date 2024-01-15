MP: Panic Grips Khetia Following Surge In Leopard Attacks | FP Photo

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): The recent attack of a leopard on a calf in the fields adjacent to the Khetia-Sendhwa road has stirred apprehension among the residents. The forest department swiftly responded to the alert, conducting a panchnama to confirm the leopard's presence through its distinctive paw prints. Urgent measures, including the installation of a cage, were proposed to capture the elusive predator. This incident follows a series of alarming encounters with leopards in the vicinity, including a previous attack on calves in a cow shed along the Khetia-Sendhwa road.

The same leopard had ventured into a hospital in Shahada town, Maharashtra, heightening concerns about its proximity to human settlements. The surge in leopard-related incidents is causing escalating unease among the local population, fostering an atmosphere of fear. Reports of animal hunts and the persistent presence of leopards near the city contribute to a growing sense of insecurity. Authorities are grappling with the challenge of addressing this surge in wildlife encounters, emphasising the need for proactive measures to mitigate potential threats and ensure the safety of residents in the Khetia region.