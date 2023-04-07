MP: Over 60 forest encroachers attack Nepanagar police station, free Hema Meghwal

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Amid an ongoing battle between the administration and forest encroachers in Burhanpur district, over 60 forest encroachers launched a massive attack on the Nepanagar police station and freed three of their accomplices, including Hema Meghwal, who was accused of looting guns from the Bakri forest outpost.

The incident was reported on an intervening night of Thursday and Friday, and at the time of the incident, only four police personnel were present at the police station. Police arrested Hema on Thursday and kept him at the Nepanagar police station. Before the police could produce him before the court, his accomplices attacked the police station and freed him. Three police personnel were injured in the attack and are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

They informed that the incident took place at around 3 am. The attackers manhandled ASI Gulab Singh, Ajay Malviya, and another policeman. Police vehicles have also been vandalised. Heavy police forces have been deployed in the town following the attack.

Burhanpur SP Rahul Kumar Lodha, who rushed to the police station immediately after the incident, said that there were four people in the police station at night. About 60 encroachers attacked the police station.

Their faces have been captured on CCTV. He said that if the attackers are among the surrendered encroachers, then strict action will be taken against them. Hema was caught on Thursday along with Magan Patel and Nawadi Patel. Will take action against the attackers soon.

Where will we go if the police station is not safe? Public representatives

After the incident, many public representatives rushed to the SP Office and raised questions about the law and order situation in the district. They protested against the attack on the police station. At 10 am, they met SP Lodha and district collector Bhavya Mittal and raised their concerns, saying where they would go if the police station was not safe. On this, SP Lodha said that the force is gathering and relevant action will be taken in the matter. The officer asked people not to pay heed to rumours.

District collector Mittal also said that action is being taken.

During this, municipality president Bharti Patil, former municipality president Rajesh Chauhan, social worker Praveen Katkar, Sujit Patil, and others were present.

In the past

On the night of November 28, 2022, the accused involved in encroachment on forest land at Van Chowki Bakri had assaulted Bhola Barela, the security guard of the outpost, and his wife. The accused had looted 17 guns and cartridges kept in the armoury cupboard of the outpost.

On the complaint of security guard Bhola Barela, a case has been registered against an unknown accused at the Nepanagar police station.

The formed teams had earlier arrested the four accused in the incident, Bhavlal, Prakash Badole, Guddu alias Hiralal, and Nandram. The fifth accused, Hema's father, Harsur Meghwal (40), was arrested on Thursday. There are six cases registered against the accused Hema at the Nepanagar police station. A total reward of 32 thousand was declared on him in 6 different crimes.