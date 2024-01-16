MP: Over 4,000 Guest Teachers Beg For Unpaid Salaries

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): To draw the attention of the government, over 4,000 guest teachers of Barwani gathered at the agricultural produce market on Monday and paraded through the area with bowls in their hands to beg for their unpaid salaries. Faced with the grim reality of not receiving salaries for the past six months, the guest teachers participated in the parade, eventually reaching the collectorate where they submitted a memorandum.

The striking visual of teachers holding bowls and begging from shopkeepers underscored the severity of their financial plight. The memorandum presented to the collector and district education office highlighted the troubles of over 4,000 guest teachers serving in the district, emphasising that their demands for salaries and other benefits, as announced by the government, had not materialised. The dire economic situation forced them to take to the streets and even beg for sustenance. The rally echoed with slogans such as "We demand our rights, not beg from anyone," emphasising the teachers' call for regularisation and the fulfilment of their rightful dues. Guest Teachers Association district president Shambhu Vakole lamented the non-issuance of orders for government announcements.

They shared stories of neglect, with Kavita Yadav underscoring the financial crisis faced by educators, making it challenging to meet basic needs. The teachers warned of impending protests if their demands were not addressed promptly, expressing frustration after 13 years of service without adequate remuneration and job security. The unusual protest sheds light on the critical situation faced by guest teachers, urging the government to take swift action to resolve the crisis.