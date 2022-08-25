MP: Over 2,500 people shifted away from flood-hit areas in Guna dist

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Incessant rainfall has triggered flood-like situations in several parts of Guna district causing loss of property and disrupting communication. Normal life was thrown out of gear in several parts of the district as torrential rains battered the district for over 24 hours. Divisional Commissioner Ashish Saxena and IG Shreenivas Verma on Tuesday visited flood-affected areas to assess the flood situation in the district.

As per Saxena, disaster management teams have shifted over 2,500 people from more than 20 villages in flood-hit areas to safer places. No loss of life has been reported. Indian Air force helicopters were deployed in the rescue operations which were halted due to bad weather. The team of State Disaster Rescue Force and local officials too carried out relief measures and rescued people from flood-hit areas.

District collector Aditya Singh reviewed situations in rain-affected areas along with janpad panchayat officials. Singh has also appointed various officers for relief work in different areas. Sub-divisional officers of Guna, Aaron, Raghogarh, Chanchoda, chief health officer, district supply officer and others have been instructed to make necessary arrangements amid incessant rains.

The primary responsibility is to rescue and provide relief and†rehabilitation. SDRF accompanied by SDM Akshaya Temrwal and chief executive officer Gaurav Khare has rescued around 134 people from Bhaisana village of Raghogarh. Similarly, around 130 people have been rescued from flood-hit-villages such as Bamuriya, Musreri and other villages.

