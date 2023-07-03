 MP: Outstanding Educator Award Given To Professor And Head Of Physics Department
FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, July 03, 2023, 01:57 AM IST
MP: Outstanding Educator Award Given To Professor And Head Of Physics Department | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): National Outstanding Educator Award has been given to Dr DK Gupta, professor and head of physics department of Government Girls’ Post-Graduate College (GGPGC) by International Institute of Organised Research, a registered MSME with ministry of MSME, for his contribution to the educational field.

The institute awarded him for his second year of continuous educational activities. Last year he was conferred with National Academic Excellence Award. This year, a book entitled ‘Impact of ICT on Teaching, Learning, Evaluation and Research in Higher Education’ edited by him has been published.

He has created nearly 100 YouTube videos on physics theory, practical, yoga, health and poems and these are being viewed in other countries other than India.

Dr Gupta has organised many educational seminars and workshops. He has also got the third prize in national essay competition in 2022 on Physics of Climate Change organised by Indian Association of Physics Teachers (IAPT). He is continuously engaged with educational activities.

He has compiled four lab manuals and developed innovative experiments like Theorem of Perpendicular Axes, Theorem of Parallel Axes, Retrograde Vernier, Quadruple magnetic field, etc.

