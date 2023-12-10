MP: Osmania University Emerges Victorious In NTPC Electron Quiz In Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The eagerly awaited NTPC Electron Quiz-2023 culminated in a spectacular finale held at the Power Management Institute (PMI), NTPC in Noida.

The finale brought together the brightest minds from six prestigious management and engineering institutions- Osmania University, IIM Bodh Gaya, IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Indore, FMS Delhi, and IIM Kolkata.

Saneya Rafeeque and Saniya Mahreen from Osmania University emerged victorious in the intense competition and were awarded prize money of Rs 50,000.

The second prize of Rs. 30,000 went to Piyush Kedla and Arnab Mondal from IIM Kolkata, while Sushant Adlakhar and Shashank Tyagu from Faculty of Management Studies (FMS) Delhi University, secured the third prize of Rs 20,000. In addition, three consolation prizes of Rs 8,000 were awarded.

Dilip Kumar Patel, director (HR), NTPC graced the occasion in the presence of Sital Kumar, executive director (UPL &HR), Rachna Singh Bhal, head (PMI), Gautam Bose, quizmaster and CEO (Greycells) and senior officials of NTPC, students from various institutes.

The journey to the grand finale involved 17 qualifying teams from premier engineering and management institutes, selected from the semi-finals held a day earlier at PMI, Noida.

These competitions serve as a testament to NTPC's dedication to fostering excellence and empowering the leaders of tomorrow.

Launched in 2004, the NTPC Electron Quiz has evolved into an annual quizzing carnival. This year's edition garnered an overwhelming response, with approximately 800 teams participating across all regions.

The substantial turnout underscores the enthusiasm of quizzers eager to engage in this flagship quiz programme conducted by NTPC.

The company reaffirms its commitment to providing platforms for both employees and their families, through similar quizzing competitions such as Medha Pratiyogita, as well as for bright young minds in premier engineering and management institutes through events like the Electron Quiz.