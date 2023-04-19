MP: Operator seeks 10 days time to remove tower in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Defence Estates on Wednesday acted against towers installed in Mhow-Kodariya Road in Cantonment Board area after the time limit provided in the permission ended. The drive was called off after the operator assured the team that the tower would be removed in next 10 days.

Defence Estates Department officer (DEO) Sapan Kumar said that a few years back, the Cantonment Board had granted permission for the installation of the tower. The time duration given in the permission had expired a few months back. However, the company was yet to remove the tower. The company sought 10 days to remove the tower which was accepted by the team.

According to reports, Defence Estates Department had installed 23 mobile towers in city and army area. This rendered the existing mobile towers redundant.

On Wednesday, as the team initiated the process of confiscating the generator sets installed near the tower, the town operator came and asked for 10 days time to remove the tower.

