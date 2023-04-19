MP: Mhow Cantt Board stops road tax collection from commercial vehicles

Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Road tax collection from commercial vehicles entering the city has been completely stopped by the Cantonment Board. Recently, by issuing a gazette notification, the Central government body has stopped the recovery from April 14. Till then, recovery was done by the council from commercial vehicles by putting barriers on Dharnaka and Kishanganj culverts. Due to which the council used to get revenue of more than Rs 1 crore every year.

Till now, to increase revenue, a barrier near Dharnaka and Kishanganj Pulia used to collect tax from commercial vehicles. Hundreds of heavy vehicles, including 80 suburban buses, pass through here every day. Due to which the council used to get revenue of thousands of rupees every day. It used to exceed Rs 1 crore in a year. The barrier tax was increased only last year. After which suburban bus operators protested fiercely. According to information, the council is yet to settle old accounts with the bus operators amounting to more than Rs 30 lakh.