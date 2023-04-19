 MP: Mhow Cantt Board stops road tax collection from commercial vehicles
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Mhow Cantt Board stops road tax collection from commercial vehicles

MP: Mhow Cantt Board stops road tax collection from commercial vehicles

Till now, to increase revenue, a barrier near Dharnaka and Kishanganj Pulia used to collect tax from commercial vehicles.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 03:02 AM IST
article-image
Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Road tax collection from commercial vehicles entering the city has been completely stopped by the Cantonment Board. Recently, by issuing a gazette notification, the Central government body has stopped the recovery from April 14. Till then, recovery was done by the council from commercial vehicles by putting barriers on Dharnaka and Kishanganj culverts. Due to which the council used to get revenue of more than Rs 1 crore every year.

Till now, to increase revenue, a barrier near Dharnaka and Kishanganj Pulia used to collect tax from commercial vehicles. Hundreds of heavy vehicles, including 80 suburban buses, pass through here every day. Due to which the council used to get revenue of thousands of rupees every day. It used to exceed Rs 1 crore in a year. The barrier tax was increased only last year. After which suburban bus operators protested fiercely. According to information, the council is yet to settle old accounts with the bus operators amounting to more than Rs 30 lakh.

Read Also
MP: Maheshwari women office-bearers take oath in Mhow
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Dewas Collector Rishav Gupta resolves MNREGA plaint in public hearing

MP: Dewas Collector Rishav Gupta resolves MNREGA plaint in public hearing

MP: Dewas Municipal Corporation passes surplus budget for 2023-24

MP: Dewas Municipal Corporation passes surplus budget for 2023-24

MP: Mhow Cantt Board stops road tax collection from commercial vehicles

MP: Mhow Cantt Board stops road tax collection from commercial vehicles

MP: CRPF's RAF denotes sensitive areas in Pipalrawan

MP: CRPF's RAF denotes sensitive areas in Pipalrawan

MP: Maheshwari women office-bearers take oath in Mhow

MP: Maheshwari women office-bearers take oath in Mhow