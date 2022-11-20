MP: Open gym equipment gathering dust at Nalkheda municipal office

FP Photo

Nalkheda (Madhya Pradesh): Fitness equipment procured by spending Rs 5.3 lakh from the MP's MP fund to set up an open gym at various gardens in the town has been lying unused at the municipal council office these days. Locals who are waiting for the installation of equipment in the gardens have accused the officials of negligence. Locals claimed that due to non-use, and lack of maintenance, much of the equipment has started to rust. Even the polythene cover of these items has not been removed. Locals claimed that they had raised the issue before the concerned authorities several times, but no action has been taken so far. When contacted Rajgarh MP Rodmal Nagar said that the matter has been brought to my notice and I will look into the matter and will instruct the concerned authority to install the equipment immediately so that people can avail the benefits.

Children's garden in bad shape

The condition of the children's garden located at Ganesh Chauraha is visibly bad. There is a pile of garbage near the gate. Due to lack of maintenance, the condition of Balodyan is deteriorating with every passing day. The construction work of this children's garden was done spending lakhs of rupees by the government. The garden remains locked during the day. Children are forced to enter the garden by jumping over the boundary wall or the main gate and that could lead to an accident.