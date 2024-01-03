 MP: One Killed, Four Injured As Car Crashes Into Truck In Amzhera
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: One Killed, Four Injured As Car Crashes Into Truck In Amzhera

MP: One Killed, Four Injured As Car Crashes Into Truck In Amzhera

The accident occurred near the HP Petrol Pump on Mangod–Manawar Road at around 8 am when one Waggon-R car heading towards Manawar village in Dhar district crashed into the truck.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, January 03, 2024, 09:53 PM IST
article-image

Amzhera (Madhya Pradesh): One person was killed and four others were seriously injured after the car in which they were travelling crashed into a stationary truck, Amzhera police said.

The accident occurred near the HP Petrol Pump on Mangod–Manawar Road at around 8 am when one Waggon-R car heading towards Manawar village in Dhar district crashed into the truck.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the car was completely mangled, trapping the passengers inside. The entire front portion of the car and the left portion of the driver cabin of the truck were completely damaged.

The injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Police said that dense fog engulfed the entire region, and it could be possible that the car driver failed to see the parked truck on the road.

The deceased was identified as Majid Khan, 50, a resident of Barwani, while four others, including Ashfaq Mohammed, Mohammed Kaif, Salma Ashfaq, and Saina Ashfaq, were injured in the accident.

Villagers who witnessed the accident immediately evacuated all the injured from the damaged vehicle and took them to the Amzhera Community Health Centre, from where they were referred to the Dhar district hospital.

Read Also
Ayodhya Ram Temple Prep: Indore Vendor To Distribute Free Incense Sticks For D-Day; Devotees To Set...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Sarpanch Removed For Delay In Project Work In Pipliamandi

MP: Sarpanch Removed For Delay In Project Work In Pipliamandi

MP: 60 Kg Beef Meant For Engagement Seized In Khandwa, Bride Arrested

MP: 60 Kg Beef Meant For Engagement Seized In Khandwa, Bride Arrested

MP: Agricultural Market Accountant Arrested Red-Handed For Taking ₹20K Bribe In Mandsaur

MP: Agricultural Market Accountant Arrested Red-Handed For Taking ₹20K Bribe In Mandsaur

MP: 550 Kg Mahua, Lahan Seized From Tajli Forest In Alot

MP: 550 Kg Mahua, Lahan Seized From Tajli Forest In Alot

MP: One Killed, Four Injured As Car Crashes Into Truck In Amzhera

MP: One Killed, Four Injured As Car Crashes Into Truck In Amzhera