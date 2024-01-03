MP: One Killed, Four Injured As Car Crashes Into Truck In Amzhera

Amzhera (Madhya Pradesh): One person was killed and four others were seriously injured after the car in which they were travelling crashed into a stationary truck, Amzhera police said.

The accident occurred near the HP Petrol Pump on Mangod–Manawar Road at around 8 am when one Waggon-R car heading towards Manawar village in Dhar district crashed into the truck.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the car was completely mangled, trapping the passengers inside. The entire front portion of the car and the left portion of the driver cabin of the truck were completely damaged.

The injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Police said that dense fog engulfed the entire region, and it could be possible that the car driver failed to see the parked truck on the road.

The deceased was identified as Majid Khan, 50, a resident of Barwani, while four others, including Ashfaq Mohammed, Mohammed Kaif, Salma Ashfaq, and Saina Ashfaq, were injured in the accident.

Villagers who witnessed the accident immediately evacuated all the injured from the damaged vehicle and took them to the Amzhera Community Health Centre, from where they were referred to the Dhar district hospital.