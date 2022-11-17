MP: One injured after a portion of house collapse in Badnawar village

Representative Photo |

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): One person was injured after a portion of the double-storied house close to one under-construction building collapsed in Badnawar village of Dhar district.

The Incident was reported at 11 am on Thursday here in Bheru Ukhaliya locality, where house owner Jitendra Solanki was trapped in the debris.

On Thursday, at the time of the incident, Jitendra was alone at home as his kids went to school, while other family members were busy with other work and were out of the house.

Officials claimed that at the time of the incident, about 15 labourers were working on the house under construction and after the incident, the workers fled the spot.

As soon as the information was received, a large number of people reached the spot and got involved in the rescue work. Badnawar chief municipal officer (CMO) Asha Bhandari immediately called JCB and pressed the rescue team into work. Policemen and SDM Virendra Katare also reached the spot and stopped the traffic.

After the collapse of the front portion of the house, the entire house reached a state of collapse. Officials claimed that Jitendra was alone at the home and that was the sole reason a bigger accident was averted. Rajendra Solanki was referred to Ratlam after first aid.

After the incident, there is a possibility of demolishing the remaining part of the house as well to avert any further incidents.