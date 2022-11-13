Badnawar: Congress, others raise questions over inaction on hotel owner

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): A day after 32 persons involved in gambling activities were arrested from Hotel Green Malwa located on Lebad Nayagaon four-lane road, no police action against the hotel owner became the talk of the town.

Many raised questions over the privilege accorded to the hotel owner, since he is the brother of BJP leader from Badnawar and police fearing to lay hands on him.

Earlier, on Saturday crime branch team led by DSP Nileswari Davar raided a gambling den being operated in Hotel Green Malwa and arrested 32 gamblers from there. Police seized Rs 1.6 lakh in cash, nine cars parked in the hotel parking and 28 mobile phones.

Meanwhile, local sources claimed that as many 90 gamblers were present inside the hotel when police conducted the raid and many of them are associated with the different political parties and coloniers but many of them managed to dodge the police and flee from the spot. At the same time, the main players managed to slip from the spot or managed to stay out of police reach using their influence.

Many claimed that gambling has been flourishing in the area for many days. If sources are to be believed, even now five tables are operated daily in different areas.

All this business goes on openly in hotels and farms. These illegal activities are being run by the supporters of the minister belonging to the area for a long time.

Meanwhile, politics over the issue intensified as Congress is leaving no stone unturned to gain political mileage. A few days back, Congress leaders here raised the issue and submitted a memorandum to the sub-divisional magistrate demanding to act into the matter.

But despite this, no action was taken by the police or the administration, while the activities going on at various places were clearly mentioned in the memorandum and the police were also aware of this, yet no action was taken.

When contacted Badnawar police station in-charge Dinesh Singh Chouhan said that an investigation is going on in this case and whatever facts come to the fore, accordingly action will be taken against the accused, no one will be spared.

Similarly when contacted sub-divisional officer (police) Sher Singh Bhuria expressed inability to answer questions on why no police action has been taken against the hotel owner. He said that a proper investigation will have to be done especially in view of the fact that the hotel owners had leased out the property.