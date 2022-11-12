Badnawar: 32 held for gambling, 9 cars, Rs 1.6L seized

FP Photo

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): A Crime Branch team led by deputy superintendent of police Nileswari Davar raided a gambling den being operated in Hotel Green Malwa located on Lebad Nayagaon four-lane road in Ghatgara village of Badnawar town of Dhar district and arrested 32 persons involved a gambling activity. Police seized Rs 1.6 lakh in cash, nine cars belonging to these 32 people parked in the hotel compound and 28 mobile phones from them.

As per information, the action was taken on the basis of a tip-off and the arrested person were handed over to the Badnawar Police. A case under relevant section of the Gambling Act was registered. Those arrested have been identified as Yogesh Solanki, Shelendra Vyas, Pradeep Dangi and others.

DSP told that the menace of gambling was increasing taking the youth in the wrong direction, which may also encourage other criminal activities. The hotel is said to belong to kin of a veteran BJP leader.