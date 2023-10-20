 MP: One Dead, Two Injured In Car Accident
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: One Dead, Two Injured In Car Accident

MP: One Dead, Two Injured In Car Accident

The car veered off the road, broke through the railing and plunged close to the river.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, October 20, 2023, 10:21 PM IST
article-image

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): One person died and two others received serious injuries after a speeding vehicle hit their car at Melan culvert on Khetia-Sendhwa Road on Thursday.

The car veered off the road, broke through the railing and plunged close to the river. Sikandar of Bhilwara was killed, while Dhanraj Keshulal and Shahid Raza of Bhilwara sustained injuries.

They were rushed to Barwani for medical treatment. The injured told police that their vehicle was hit from behind, leading to the tragic mishap. According to locals, condition of the culvert and Khetia-Sendhwa Road was full of potholes.

This road is considered the gateway to western region of Madhya Pradesh, facilitating transportation from Gujarat to Maharashtra. Despite importance, the road's deteriorating condition, partly due to the neglect of the state Public Works department, has raised safety issues, resulting in accidents and loss of life.

Read Also
Indore: Dial-100 Staff Reunites Woman With Her Family Members
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Gurjar Goes Back To Native Seat, Patel Awarded For Ditching Scindia

MP: Gurjar Goes Back To Native Seat, Patel Awarded For Ditching Scindia

MP: Rs 1.2 Lakh Cash Seized During Vehicle Checking

MP: Rs 1.2 Lakh Cash Seized During Vehicle Checking

MP: Cong Keeps Faith In Sikarwar In Shujalpur

MP: Cong Keeps Faith In Sikarwar In Shujalpur

MP: One Dead, Two Injured In Car Accident

MP: One Dead, Two Injured In Car Accident

MP: Cong Overlooks Internal Oppn, Fields Kirade Again From Pansemal

MP: Cong Overlooks Internal Oppn, Fields Kirade Again From Pansemal