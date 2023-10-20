MP: One Dead, Two Injured In Car Accident

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): One person died and two others received serious injuries after a speeding vehicle hit their car at Melan culvert on Khetia-Sendhwa Road on Thursday.

The car veered off the road, broke through the railing and plunged close to the river. Sikandar of Bhilwara was killed, while Dhanraj Keshulal and Shahid Raza of Bhilwara sustained injuries.

They were rushed to Barwani for medical treatment. The injured told police that their vehicle was hit from behind, leading to the tragic mishap. According to locals, condition of the culvert and Khetia-Sendhwa Road was full of potholes.

This road is considered the gateway to western region of Madhya Pradesh, facilitating transportation from Gujarat to Maharashtra. Despite importance, the road's deteriorating condition, partly due to the neglect of the state Public Works department, has raised safety issues, resulting in accidents and loss of life.