MP: One Arrested For Illegal Refilling Of LPG Gas

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Rajgarh police arrested a person red-handed for illegally running a business of refilling LPG gas in four-wheeler vehicles in a residential area here. SDM Rahul Chouhan received a complaint that the accused identified as David Deora was illegally refilling LPG gas in four-wheelers through domestic cylinders in his house in a residential area of Vaibhav Colony.

Taking cognizance of the matter, a team of naib tehsildar Mahendra Chouhan and junior supply officer Anurag Verma was dispatched to raid David’s house. During the search, as many as six domestic cylinders along with two machines and a car were confiscated from the house and a case was registered against the accused. The seized material has been kept at the Rajgarh police station.

David has been booked for illegal collection and refilling of domestic gas cylinders under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

