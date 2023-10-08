MP: On Matra Navmi Of Shraddha Paksha Women Administer Rituals At Gayatri Shaktipeeth  

Woman Acharyas perform rituals of Shraddh Paksha at Gayatri Shaktipeeth in Ujjain on Saturday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Under the ongoing collective Shraddha Tarpan and Pind Daan at Gayatri Shaktipeeth, on Matri Navami on Saturday, the collective Tarpan Pind Daan was performed by the woman Acharyas.

While conducting the function, Madhuri Solanki told the devotees that the sages had made available water the medium of offering. If we adopt fluidity like water in our lives, our ancestors will always be satisfied.

The steering team included Madhuri Solanki, Neeti Tandon, and Pankaj Rajoria.The devotees who come daily said that the women performed the same systematic rites as the gents.

By performing the rituals on Matri Navami through Matri Shakti, the feelings automatically became full of devotion. Gayatri Parivar has been organising ‘Bharatiya Sanskrati Gyan Pariksha’ every year for the last 26 years from class 5 to college level to increase the knowledge of education, values, culture and sowing the seeds of Indian culture among the students.

This examination was also conducted across the state on Saturday in which about 8,000 students participated at 100 examination centres in Ujjain district alone.

District coordinator of the examination, Shyamlal Joshi said that before the examination, a book full of information about Indian culture was made available to the participants.

Objective-type questions and answers in the OMR examination are taken on the sheet. In the examination, students are awarded at the tehsil, district and state level.

