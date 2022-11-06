e-Paper Get App
MP: Officials seize over 28 tons of spurious fertilizer from godown

Officials instructed vigil against hoarding and black marketing of fertilizers in the area.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, November 06, 2022, 03:46 PM IST
FP PHOTO
Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the Rabi season, there is widespread black marketing of fertilizer across town. Officials instructed vigil against hoarding and black marketing of fertilizers in the area.

The officials of the Departments of Agriculture and a team of Bhanpura Police on Saturday evening raided a fertilizer shop named “Ajay Khad Bhandar” located near a new bus stand in Sapaniya village in Garoth town of Mandsaur district and seized around 28 tons of spurious fertilizer.

As per further details, acting on a tip-off, Garoth SHO Bhawani Singh Gore along with the team rushed to the godown. Agriculture Department SDO Kalam Singh Vaskle along with the agriculture department and Tehsildar Savita Rathore and employees of the Agriculture Department reached the shop and sought information about relevant documents regarding the hoarding.

Failure to which, around 19 bags of kRibhco Organic Fertilizers and 8 bags of double horse fertilizer seized. Giving information, the agriculture department officer and tehsildar Savita Rathore said that over 28 tons of spurious fertilizer from godown have been seized, whereas samples have been seized and sent to a laboratory for further testing.

There are instructions for continuous monitoring by coordinating the departments. The accused are still at large, and police have launched a manhunt to nab them. A further detailed probe is underway.

