MP: Officers to meet in Indore to discuss master plans stuck in CM's Secretariat on May 5

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The overly delayed master plan of the state's major cities including Bhopal, Jabalpur, Gwalior, and Indore is leading to unplanned development across MP and consequently public dissatisfaction.

To discuss the matter principal secretary Neeraj Mandloi and rural investment Commissioner Mukesh Gupta including other officials are scheduled to visit Indore on May 5.

As per report of Nai Duniya, the Master Plan for Bhopal expired in 2005, while the Master Plans for Indore, Jabalpur, and Gwalior expired in 2021.

Despite the CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's direction to prepare master plans within a month in November 2021, they are still stuck in the Chief Minister's Secretariat due to the election year.

The lack of master plans is causing issues such as low FAR in building construction and hindering proper land use. A team of intellectuals from Indore recently met with the Chief Minister and provided suggestions for the Master Plan of Indore.

Indore Utthan Abhiyan Committee has demanded regularization of settlements for the poor and classification of land to avoid inequality.