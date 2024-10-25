MP October 25 Weather Updates: Rains Expected In Eastern Parts Until October 27; Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain To See Sunny Days

MP October 25 Weather Updates: Rains To Occur In Eastern Parts Till October 27; Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain Sees Sunny Days | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A significant change in weather is to be witnessed by the citizens in the eastern parts of Madhya Pradesh in the next two days. Cyclone 'Dana' will be bringing light rains and thunderstorms to the eastern part of the central state.

However, other cities like Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, and Gwalior are expected to remain sunny on Friday and the days ahead.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 11:30 Am | IMD Bhopal

Weather forecast for Friday:

Sunny Weather Expected: Sun will shine in districts like Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ujjain, and others.

No Rain or Thunderstorm: There will be no rain or thunderstorms anywhere in Madhya Pradesh.

Cyclonic circulations affecting Madhya Pradesh at present. | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

According to the Meteorological Department, light rain with thunderstorms is predicted for eight districts, including Jabalpur, on October 26 and 27. Meanwhile, other cities like Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, and Gwalior are expected to remain sunny.

The cyclone's influence will also increase wind speeds in several areas, with current gusts reaching between 25 and 39 km per hour in some cities.

Temperature record

Many areas are seeing daytime temperatures below 30 degrees Celsius. Pachmarhi recorded the lowest temperature at 25.8°C, followed by Betul at 28.2°C and Malajkhand at 27.5°C. Among the major cities, Bhopal recorded 31°C, Indore 31.4°C, Gwalior 34°C, Ujjain 32°C, and Jabalpur 31°C on Thursday.

Weather expected on Saturday:

Clear Weather Expected: Clear skies will prevail in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ujjain, and other districts of the state.

Rain and Thunderstorms: Rain and thunderstorms are expected in Chhindwara, Panna, Seoni, Mandla, and Balaghat districts.