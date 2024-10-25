 MP October 25 Weather Updates: Rains Expected In Eastern Parts Until October 27; Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain To See Sunny Days
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP October 25 Weather Updates: Rains Expected In Eastern Parts Until October 27; Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain To See Sunny Days

MP October 25 Weather Updates: Rains Expected In Eastern Parts Until October 27; Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain To See Sunny Days

However, other cities like Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, and Gwalior are expected to remain sunny on Friday and the days ahead.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 25, 2024, 11:28 AM IST
article-image
MP October 25 Weather Updates: Rains To Occur In Eastern Parts Till October 27; Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain Sees Sunny Days | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A significant change in weather is to be witnessed by the citizens in the eastern parts of Madhya Pradesh in the next two days. Cyclone 'Dana' will be bringing light rains and thunderstorms to the eastern part of the central state. 

However, other cities like Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, and Gwalior are expected to remain sunny on Friday and the days ahead. 

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 11:30 Am

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 11:30 Am | IMD Bhopal

Weather forecast for Friday:

Sunny Weather Expected: Sun will shine in districts like Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ujjain, and others.

FPJ Shorts
Suresh Raina Drives Home India’s First 2024 Kia Carnival as Deliveries Commence
Suresh Raina Drives Home India’s First 2024 Kia Carnival as Deliveries Commence
NIA Announces ₹10 Lakh Bounty On Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother Anmol; Adds Him To Most Wanted List
NIA Announces ₹10 Lakh Bounty On Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother Anmol; Adds Him To Most Wanted List
GROSS! Chef Creates Pani Puri Topped With Burnt Ants; Netizens Demand Justice For Much-Loved Chaat Item
GROSS! Chef Creates Pani Puri Topped With Burnt Ants; Netizens Demand Justice For Much-Loved Chaat Item
Cyclone Dana Update: No Casualties Occurred During Landfall
Cyclone Dana Update: No Casualties Occurred During Landfall

No Rain or Thunderstorm: There will be no rain or thunderstorms anywhere in Madhya Pradesh.

Cyclonic circulations affecting Madhya Pradesh at present.

Cyclonic circulations affecting Madhya Pradesh at present. | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

According to the Meteorological Department, light rain with thunderstorms is predicted for eight districts, including Jabalpur, on October 26 and 27. Meanwhile, other cities like Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, and Gwalior are expected to remain sunny.

The cyclone's influence will also increase wind speeds in several areas, with current gusts reaching between 25 and 39 km per hour in some cities.

Read Also
Pushya Nakshatra: People Go On Shopping Spree, Buy Over ₹120 Crore Gold
article-image

Temperature record

Many areas are seeing daytime temperatures below 30 degrees Celsius. Pachmarhi recorded the lowest temperature at 25.8°C, followed by Betul at 28.2°C and Malajkhand at 27.5°C. Among the major cities, Bhopal recorded 31°C, Indore 31.4°C, Gwalior 34°C, Ujjain 32°C, and Jabalpur 31°C on Thursday.

Weather expected on Saturday:

Clear Weather Expected: Clear skies will prevail in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ujjain, and other districts of the state.

Rain and Thunderstorms: Rain and thunderstorms are expected in Chhindwara, Panna, Seoni, Mandla, and Balaghat districts.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP October 25 Weather Updates: Rains Expected In Eastern Parts Until October 27; Bhopal, Indore,...

MP October 25 Weather Updates: Rains Expected In Eastern Parts Until October 27; Bhopal, Indore,...

Indore: FSOs Seize 361 Kg Adulterated Namkeen In Surprise Inspections; Ranjit’s Kitchen, Kedarnath...

Indore: FSOs Seize 361 Kg Adulterated Namkeen In Surprise Inspections; Ranjit’s Kitchen, Kedarnath...

RRCAT Develops Machine To Make Minerals' Exploration Easier In Indore

RRCAT Develops Machine To Make Minerals' Exploration Easier In Indore

Pushya Nakshatra: People Go On Shopping Spree, Buy Over ₹120 Crore Gold

Pushya Nakshatra: People Go On Shopping Spree, Buy Over ₹120 Crore Gold

Indore: CMHO Cancels Registration Of IBF NGO Hospital Citing Risk To Public Health

Indore: CMHO Cancels Registration Of IBF NGO Hospital Citing Risk To Public Health