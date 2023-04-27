MP: No Sanjay Reservoir water for Pithampur factories from Thursday

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Water supply to Pithampur factories from Sanjay Reservoir would be completely stopped from Thursday.

The decision was taken by sub-divisional officer Roshni Patidar following increase in demand for water owing to rising population and ever-expanding Pithampur industrial area.

According to information, a joint meeting of Pithampur Sub-Divisional Officer, Municipal Engineer, Irrigation Department officials and Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation officials was held in Pithampur Sub-Divisional Officers office two days ago.

The officer decided to stop water supply to factories of industrial area from Sanjay Reservoir. Hence forth, Samkau Reservoir would be used to supply water to residents of Pithampur industrial area. Pithampur municipality is also supply water from Narmada through Khalghat.

Pithampur Municipality President Sevanti Suresh Patel said that it was important to stop water supply from Sanjay Reservoir to factories to meet demand in Veer Devasi areas.