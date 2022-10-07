MP: No helmet, no petrol in Burhanpur

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Following the order issued by Jabalpur High Court which makes wearing a helmet while driving two-wheeler mandatory, the Burhanpur police is strictly enforcing the order in the district. According to information, the police department is on a high alert to prevent road accidents and keep a tab on commuters plying on two-wheelers without helmets.

Now no petrol will be available from petrol pumps without a helmet. Along with this, action will also be taken against government officials and employees who do not wear helmets. Without a helmet, there will be no space for vehicle parking as well.

Officers, employees, teachers, students have also been asked to take action against the officers, employees, teachers, students who reach schools, colleges, government offices without helmets.

SP Rahul Kumar Lodha said that a letter has been issued to petrol pump operators including the excise department and education department.

Police will also take action under section 128,129 of the Motor Vehicles Act against those who do not wear helmets during vehicle checking.

Instructions have been given to all the stations in-charges to take action against those who drive without helmets. Different departments have also been directed to instruct their employees that they will come and leave the office wearing helmets.