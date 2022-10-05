Burhanpur: 6-year wait ends; 3800 MT coal delivered to NepaNagar paper mill

Representative Pic

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a major move, 3800 MT Coal from SECL, Bilaspur reached Nepa Mills Limited (newsprint paper mill) located at Nepanagar industrial town in Burhanpur district after a long wait of six years.

Asia’s largest newsprint paper mill, Nepa Mills Limited has again resumed commercial production of papers on August 23, 2022.Commodore Saurabh Deb, Chairman/ Managing Director of the paper mill sensed shortage of coal and made several efforts in view of boosting commercial paper production. Efforts finally paid off on Tuesday when the first rake of 58 wagons carrying 3800 MT Coal reached here from South Eastern Coalfields (SECL), Bilaspur on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, CMD Saurabh Deb said that paper and paperboard touch all aspects of life and its production is vital for several sectors of the economy while availability of coal for the paper industry remains precarious, severely disrupting production at mills, resulting in shortage of writing, printing and packaging papers, but first rack of coal from SECL is boon for the industry.

Notably, commercial production of papers was halted in the year 2016, in view of refurbishment work at the mill. The first rake of 58 wagons carrying 3800 MT coal reached the paper mill on Tuesday evening. Upon arrival, the driver along with the engine was garlanded and the process of clearing coal from racks began.

