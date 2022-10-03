Burhanpur’s Har Ghar Jal feat wins CM accolades 

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed happiness over declaring Burhanpur district as the first Har Ghar Jal certified district of the country in the Swachh Survekshan Gramin-2022 award function. He said that Madhya Pradesh has got many awards in the cleanliness survey.

He said that the selection of Burhanpur district of the state as the first district in the country to provide water to every household is a national achievement. Burhanpur district got this award for coming first in the country in this work, this award is the result of the hard work in which the Gram Sabhas of the Panchayats of the district have verified the work that all the houses, schools and Anganwadi centres are getting clean and safe drinking water.

Chouhan has congratulated and extended best wishes to the public health engineering department, district administration, officers-employees of Burhanpur district, all the staff of Jal Jeevan Mission and citizens and public representatives of the district for this achievement.

President Draupadi Murmu presented this award to Madhya Pradesh. CM said that all those who fulfil the resolve of providing water through tap to every household in Burhanpur deserve to be congratulated. He said that this pride and honour is the result of continuous hard work and sincere efforts of all the members of team Madhya Pradesh.