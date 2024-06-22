MP: Niwali Collector Inspects NABARD, Godrej Agrovet Projects

Collector inspecting the area |

Niwali (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Rahul Fating undertook an extensive inspection on Friday, focusing on initiatives facilitated by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and Godrej Agrovet in collaboration with the Aga Khan Rural Support Programme (AKRSP) across Niwali. The visit aimed to assess the impact and progress of various projects, including watershed management, micro-forestry and sustainable livelihoods.

The collector visited Vajhar village, where he witnessed the successful implementation of the Kajal Mata Watershed Development Project. He interacted with beneficiaries engaged in catchment area management and bio-gas production.

He also engaged with entrepreneurs benefiting from AKRSP's support, such as Ram Bai Gabbar, whose goat rearing enterprise expanded significantly with financial aid from NABARD, demonstrating a remarkable increase from 4 to 28 goats and an annual income of Rs 70,000.

The visit also included discussions with stakeholders at the Rani Kajal Mahila Mandal and Niwali Kisan Utpadak Company, underscoring the pivotal roles of women's groups in community development and the cooperative's efforts in promoting organic farming and market access.

Sandeep Baghel from AKRSP and Vijendra Patil from NABARD provided comprehensive briefings on ongoing developmental efforts, emphasising sustainable agriculture practices and rural entrepreneurship.

Fating expressed optimism about the projects' socio-economic impacts, affirming commitment to furthering collaborative efforts for holistic rural development.