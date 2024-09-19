MP: NITI Aayog Invites Suggestions, Indore's Expert Bats For Neurologist Appointment In Every District Hospital

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): During a recent NITI Aayog roundtable, renowned neurologist Dr Apoorv Puranik proposed a series of key recommendations aimed at improving brain health care across the country. Dr Puranik called for the establishment of neurology departments in all district hospitals, staffed with neurologists, neurosurgeons, therapists and other specialised personnel.

He also urged every medical college to create separate neurology departments to ensure better treatment for neurological conditions. In addition to bolstering medical infrastructure, the neurologist emphasised the importance of health literacy. He suggested developing content on brain health in Hindi and other Indian languages, which could be distributed via print and video to primary health centres, helping to raise awareness about brain health across rural and urban areas.

Dr Puranik also advocated for the creation of patient organisations for individuals suffering from various neurological disorders, such as epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and stroke. He suggested that these groups should be promoted on a policy level by the government, similar to how cooperative groups are supported by the Ministry of Cooperation.

These organisations would give patients a platform to advocate for their needs and take an active role in their care. These suggestions align with broader goals of the National Task Force on Brain Health, recently established by the Government of India under the chairmanship of neurologist Dr Rajinder K Dhamija.

NITI Aayog's initiative is part of India's effort to advance as a knowledge-based economy, with brain health being a critical focus for national development.